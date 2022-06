1982 Amelia Island Final:



Chris Evert-Lloyd def. Andrea Jaeger 6-3, 6-1



Evert won her 2nd singles title of the year and the 112th of her career.



This was the 3rd year of the event at Amelia Island, which lasted through 2010. Evert was a 3-time champion of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/7Qmr2IENQe