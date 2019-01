Murió Boo, el perrito “más bonito del mundo”

View this post on Instagram

hi everyone! from our family to yours, thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the kind and warm thoughts. reading of everyone's love for our buddy really filled our hearts and made a very difficult time a bit lighter for us. we love our community! over the years we've read countless messages about how our pictures brightened your day or a difficult time in your life, and these past few weeks your messages did the same for us. we miss him everyday, but everyone is doing well. we'll occasionally post old photos of buddy since he will never be forgotten as well as the usual current updates. 🙂 thank you again!!! ❤️❤️❤️