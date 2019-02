¿Qué fue lo cayó en el cielo en Morelos?

#ProjectLoon balloon #HBAL450 has been valved down at 17:25 utc. Landing site located near Jonacatepec, Morelos state, Mexico.

Originally launched from Puerto Rico on Nov. 8, 2018 it remained 87 days aloft. #LoonProject fleet now counts with 37 balloons in flight worldwide. pic.twitter.com/KaiE87tApe

— StratoCat (@stratoballoon) February 4, 2019