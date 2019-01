Shakira revela secreto para lucir una figura espectacular a sus 41 años

View this post on Instagram

Day #11: Dance Interval Training!* 👉🏻Here’s my full workout with @shakira !! My technique is the combination of HIIT (high intensity interval training) + DANCE to give you the fastest + best results while having the most FUN!! Time with this gorgeous girl FLIES BY!!! She works SO hard, gets better every SINGLE day, and my heart soars when we’re together!! 💕Plus, this song is sooooo hot. 🔥🔥🔥 Talk about #mondaymotivation 💪🏻🙌🏼👭⚡️💦 #justgotkaisered #clandestino #badassery #newyearnewme #fitspo #hiit #results #transformationtuesday